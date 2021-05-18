Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Oscar Health Inc

New Purchases: OSCR,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Oscar Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $342 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 10,274,783 shares, 80.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 513,425 shares, 19.33% of the total portfolio.

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 80.67%. The holding were 10,274,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.