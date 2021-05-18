VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Cloudera Inc, Criteo SA, Nutanix Inc, Sells Immersion Corp, Enzo Biochem Inc, Tetra Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: CLDR, CRTO, NTNX,
- Added Positions: KVHI, BNFT,
- Reduced Positions: IMMR, PLAB, LEAF,
- Sold Out: ENZ, TTI,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC
- A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 7,691,096 shares, 54.84% of the total portfolio.
- Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,282,045 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) - 870,604 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.73%
- Cloudera Inc (CLDR) - 675,571 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 505,906 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20%
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 675,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 181,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $30.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 106,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 870,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.11.Sold Out: Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.01 and $2.98, with an estimated average price of $2.16.
