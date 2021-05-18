Logo
Alta Park Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Instruments Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, FireEye Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alta Park Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Instruments Inc, Twitter Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, FireEye Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Park Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Alta Park Capital, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $970 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Park Capital, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+park+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Park Capital, LP
  1. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 787,505 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 300,469 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33%
  4. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 794,488 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 150,436 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 685,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 678,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 20,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 128,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 145.21%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 149,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Park Capital, LP. Also check out:

1. Alta Park Capital, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Park Capital, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Park Capital, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Park Capital, LP keeps buying
