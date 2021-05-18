Alta Park Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Instruments Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, FireEye Inc, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, TXN, TWTR, INTC, GOOGL, WDAY, TRIP, HUBS, IPOE,

Investment company Alta Park Capital, LP Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Instruments Inc, Twitter Inc, Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, FireEye Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Park Capital, LP. As of 2021Q1, Alta Park Capital, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $970 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 787,505 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 300,469 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 794,488 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 150,436 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 685,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 678,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 20,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 128,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 145.21%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 149,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.