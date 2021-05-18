Alta Park Capital, LP Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Texas Instruments Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, FireEye Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, TXN, TWTR, INTC, GOOGL, WDAY, TRIP, HUBS, IPOE,
- Added Positions: SQ, WIX, OUT, BAND, VG, PANW, FIVN, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, ROKU, CRWD, STNE, EVBG, MU, MELI, BABA, NXPI, SNAP, LYFT, OKTA, RNG, PINS,
- Sold Out: MA, FEYE, QCOM, ATVI, UBER, PTON, AVLR, FUBO, SUMO,
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 787,505 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.15%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 195,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 300,469 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 794,488 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 150,436 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $179.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 685,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 678,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2271.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 20,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $226.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 128,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 145.21%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 149,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 68.66%. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $229.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.
