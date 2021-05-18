Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Sells Community Health Systems Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Wayfair Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Sells Community Health Systems Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Wayfair Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Community Health Systems Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Wayfair Inc, Hercules Capital Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shanda+payment+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,700 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 949,000 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 6,406,777 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.94%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 700,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $313.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 408.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider