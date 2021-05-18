Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. Buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Sells Community Health Systems Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Wayfair Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, PDD, SPY, ZM, NVDA, TLRY, TLRY, ACB,

Singapore, U0, based Investment company Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Walmart Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Community Health Systems Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Wayfair Inc, Hercules Capital Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 56,700 shares, 14.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 949,000 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 6,406,777 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 700,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,000 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $323.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 89,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $313.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $564.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 56,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 408.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.