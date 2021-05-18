Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc

New Purchases: FB, BA, FDX, GM, SMH, TWTR, ADP, MA, SNAP, ERIC, LYFT, F, LEN, AVYA, RBLX, CPNG, MELI, DT, DKNG, FLR, SWKS, TDC, PTON, BMBL, GOOS, KALV, W, ABNB, ZI, IMTX, SLQT, GSAH,

Investment company Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp, General Motors Co, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,556 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 170,300 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,921 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 120,800 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.007600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 54,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.271000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 25,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 22,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 102,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $230.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 19,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 74,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99.