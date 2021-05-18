Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp, Sells Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FB, BA, FDX, GM, SMH, TWTR, ADP, MA, SNAP, ERIC, LYFT, F, LEN, AVYA, RBLX, CPNG, MELI, DT, DKNG, FLR, SWKS, TDC, PTON, BMBL, GOOS, KALV, W, ABNB, ZI, IMTX, SLQT, GSAH,
- Added Positions: GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: TGTX,
- Sold Out: AMZN, DIS, AAPL, AMD, BAC, BLDP, FLGT, SONO, UBER, SHOP, LITE, ULTA, WYNN, V, SWBI, ARVN, MS, NIO, XL, TME, LAC, OPEN, IMMR,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 87,900 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,556 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 170,300 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,921 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 120,800 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.007600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.28%. The holding were 54,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $229.271000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 25,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $307.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 22,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 102,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $230.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 19,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 74,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $21.15 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $29.99.
