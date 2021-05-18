Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Gogo Inc, DoorDash Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Sells Criteo SA, Jumia Technologies AG, Beyond Meat Inc

- New Purchases: DASH, VZIO, OZON,
- Added Positions: GOGO, TWOU, YELP, BCOV, UBER, TRIP,
- Reduced Positions: SCOR, RSVAU,
- Sold Out: CRTO, JMIA, BYND,
For the details of Tenzing Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenzing+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tenzing Global Management, LLC
- Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,000,000 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 940,000 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,312,500 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 4,300,000 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Criteo SA (CRTO)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tenzing Global Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Tenzing Global Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tenzing Global Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tenzing Global Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tenzing Global Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment