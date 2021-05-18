Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Gogo Inc, DoorDash Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, Sells Criteo SA, Jumia Technologies AG, Beyond Meat Inc

New Purchases: DASH, VZIO, OZON,

DASH, VZIO, OZON, Added Positions: GOGO, TWOU, YELP, BCOV, UBER, TRIP,

GOGO, TWOU, YELP, BCOV, UBER, TRIP, Reduced Positions: SCOR, RSVAU,

SCOR, RSVAU, Sold Out: CRTO, JMIA, BYND,

Investment company Tenzing Global Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Gogo Inc, DoorDash Inc, VIZIO Holding Corp, 2U Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, sells Criteo SA, Jumia Technologies AG, Beyond Meat Inc, comScore Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tenzing Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tenzing Global Management, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,000,000 shares, 25.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 940,000 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,312,500 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 4,300,000 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.64% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.087500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in 2U Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $18.05 and $35.46, with an estimated average price of $27.53.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $116.64 and $192.08, with an estimated average price of $147.49.