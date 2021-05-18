Capital Analysts, Inc. Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market

- New Purchases: GUNR, IHI, FNCL, XLP, VLUE, GM, IXUS, EXPD, ESPO, JKH, JKE, VGIT, ISTB, SO, FTNT, JCI, USB, HACK, AGO, CRT, CCK, FDX, LOGI, MSTR, SNA, ZBRA, CHI, ALC, CGW, EDV, PHO, SCHV, AES, RAMP, AMED, ABR, CSL, CAT, CE, COO, CFR, CMI, DXCM, EQT, FLEX, GME, HAE, ITT, MDLZ, LEG, MSM, MGA, MAR, MMS, MPWR, JWN, PCAR, PDCO, PFG, PWR, O, STKL, TECH, TGP, TDY, TSCO, WAL, WHR, CMG, GTLS, DAL, RGA, BAH, PNR, BFAM, AR, OMF, VRNS, TMX, NOMD, BKI, OLLI, RPAY, ESTC, AVTR, GO, AGGY, ARKW, BOTZ, EES, EZM, FAS, IYJ, SQQQ, USFR, VDE, XLG, VCEL, AMD, ATI, AMRN, RIOT, BHP, BBD, BMO, BNS, GOLD, CRH, ELY, CNP, CRL, CHDN, CIEN, COLB, VALE, CMP, ED, GLW, DRI, DECK, DVN, DEO, DRE, EOG, EXP, EW, EL, RE, M, FCX, GPS, GIS, GBCI, GT, HOG, HAS, HELE, HRC, HMC, HUM, IBN, IDCC, IFF, IPG, INTU, SJM, JKHY, JBLU, KB, KR, LRCX, LAZ, MDC, MMP, MMC, MLM, MAS, MAT, MLP, MCK, MPW, MEI, MT, MYGN, NCR, NICE, NTAP, NXST, NOK, ORLY, OHI, PCG, PVH, NTR, RSG, RAD, ROST, SGMO, XPO, STE, NLOK, TEVA, TKR, TRP, TSN, UMPQ, UDR, UMC, VFC, VMC, WAB, WBA, WSBC, ZBH, CROX, TX, IGC, NQP, EVT, GLDD, TMUS, LULU, TDC, BEP, BTG, SRNE, CELH, TAK, TFII, BUD, WKHS, OMER, CCM, CHTR, POAI, MSGN, VUZI, KKR, LYB, NXPI, LPLA, RNET, MARA, DOOR, MOS, FBHS, BCEI, BCEI, PARR, RCEL, RPAI, PANW, FUBO, ICLR, XLRN, TWTR, WIX, ALLY, OGS, GLMD, PAYC, CGC, TRUP, SNR, EVFM, AVGR, TLRY, TLRY, XHR, GSBD, ETSY, VIRT, UNIT, BLD, KHC, Z, CRON, COUP, FRTA, YUMC, ATH, APPN, JHG, FRSX, RDFN, NVT, DOCU, EQH, JG, PDD, NIO, ETRN, MRNA, LYFT, JMIA, PINS, KTB, FSLY, CRWD, DT, SDC, PING, CNSP, CAN, CSPR, AZEK, LMND, RKT, SNOW, U, PLTR, CRSR, CCIV, FHTX, ABNB, LAZR, SKLZ, ACIC, PSFE, AAXJ, BIL, BLOK, BSCL, DEM, ERX, FNDE, FSZ, FXU, GDX, GSIE, HYS, IBUY, IDU, IGRO, IPAY, IPKW, IYC, KBE, KRE, MDYG, MNA, NOBL, PKW, QQQJ, SCHG, SDOW, SDS, SIL, SLV, SLY, SPXL, TNA, TQQQ, USHY, VGT, VHT, VIGI, VXF, WOOD, XBI, XLI, XME, XOP,
- Added Positions: IVV, DGRO, IEFA, MSFT, IVE, BSV, IEMG, SPSM, IJR, VIG, IBB, IVW, AMZN, SPIP, GS, IJH, AAPL, WMB, EMR, XLK, EPD, BA, OKE, KMI, VYM, ET, SCHD, QCOM, BOND, SCZ, LEMB, PXD, NFLX, GOOG, AGZ, ARKK, IJT, QQQ, SDY, C, LOW, SBUX, IGV, SRLN, JPM, MSD, SPLG, CMCSA, RF, SBR, MUB, ACN, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, TOT, MOAT, SPEM, VV, HON, CRM, UPS, VZ, HYD, RPG, SLYG, VSS, XMMO, MO, COF, CSCO, COST, PEP, PFE, PG, TJX, DIS, MA, DGRW, HYLB, VO, PBT, RTX, TEI, TSLA, IUSV, VUG, T, AMGN, BDX, BLK, KO, DE, DUK, LMT, NVS, PM, FB, GLD, IQLT, IUSG, SHM, SPMD, BAC, BRK.B, DD, GD, INTC, MDT, ORCL, PPG, TMO, UNH, WM, PSX, ABBV, BABA, ZM, DKNG, ARKG, DLN, IEF, IVOO, IWF, IWS, QCLN, SCHO, SHYG, VEA, VNQ, XLY, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, ALL, AEP, AMT, TFC, BK, BAX, BIIB, BSX, BMY, CVS, CVX, CL, STZ, CPRT, DHR, EA, EQIX, XOM, FMC, FISV, LHX, ICE, JLL, KLAC, KEY, MCD, SPGI, MRK, MTH, NVDA, NKE, NOC, PGR, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SNPS, TXN, WMT, WST, BX, V, AVGO, DG, SSNC, SPLK, FANG, SUM, SHOP, PYPL, ROKU, FSKR, EEMV, EFA, ESGD, FBND, FPE, GII, ITM, IWB, JPST, PGX, ROBO, SCHA, SPIB, SPTM, SUSB, VIOO, VNLA, VOO, VWO, XLV, APD, AKAM, ALK, DOX, ABC, AON, AMAT, ARCC, AZN, ATRI, AZO, ADP, BP, SAN, CBRL, CM, CCL, CERN, CME, CHH, CLX, TCOM, DTE, DVA, D, EMN, ECL, LLY, ENB, EXPE, FITB, F, GRMN, GE, GILD, MNST, WELL, IDXX, ITW, J, KMB, MKTX, MCO, NEM, NVO, PNC, PH, PENN, LIN, PHM, REGN, RIO, ROP, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SRE, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, TSM, TYL, UL, VLO, WPC, WSO, WFC, YUM, EBAY, BF.A, HEI.A, MPA, NEA, ALGT, MELI, AWK, PDM, MPC, WDAY, IQV, SAIC, HLT, AAL, ACB, LITE, SQ, FTV, IEA, TTD, OKTA, SPCE, PAGS, COLD, ZS, FTDR, DELL, DOW, GNLN, UBER, CTVA, FVRR, BSCM, IGSB, CWI, DIA, ESGE, ESGU, FMB, FNDF, FTCS, FVD, GSY, HYLS, IWM, IWN, IWR, KOMP, MDY, MJ, MOTI, PZA, QUAL, RWO, SJNK, SOXX, SPAB, SPLV, SUB, TIP, VB, VBR, VCSH, VTI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: GLDM, SPYG, ITOT, ROL, CWB, USMV, CHD, EVRG, BND, IGIB, AGG, DHS, LMBS, EXC, RYT, XMLV, BNDX, EFAV, PFF, MCHP, FM, HYG, JNK, EMB, FBT, SPYV, IAU, MBB, ADI, CLF, IP, MET, MS, PAYX, CFG, ICF, SPDW, PLD, ABT, VIAC, CP, DHI, ETN, EIX, NEE, LH, VTRS, TGT, XLNX, ZTS, DES, DRW, DVY, DVYE, EFG, GBIL, IWP, IYR, RSP, RWR, TOTL, VTV, AFL, ADC, ARE, AXP, AIRC, WTRG, BXP, CPT, CI, CCI, EGP, ELS, EXR, FR, HR, HPQ, HST, IBM, ISRG, ON, PHG, RPM, SBNY, SPG, LUV, CUBE, URI, WY, NVG, TECK, TRNO, APTV, DOC, AMH, GLPI, STOR, NXRT, TDOC, HPE, INVH, FND, SAFE, VICI, REZI, OTIS, AIV, ACWV, AOR, CORP, EEM, FXL, IJS, IWC, IWD, IWO, IWV, LQD, MBG, NEAR, RWX, SCHZ, SLYV, SPSB, SPTL, SPY, SPYD, TAN, TFI, VMBS,
- Sold Out: CCMP, DISCA, LECO, SCHP, ONEQ, ELA, ELA, SMDV, GVI, ITE, PTLC, PTNQ, SCHF, SCHH, SCHR, SCHX, DTN, SMMU, SRVR, VCIT, VDC, VNQI, VPU, XLE, XT, HYT, CATY, CHL, HFC, LII, NWL, SPH, TIF, MIN, PHK, FNDX, ETB, NRZ, NVTA, CC, MGP, ASIX, ACWX, AMLP, FNDA,
For the details of Capital Analysts, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+analysts%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Analysts, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 338,146 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,668,855 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 934,555 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 429,314 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 180,431 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,195,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 56,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 355848.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 373,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 934,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 77,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3227.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 99,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 576,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.Sold Out: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.21 and $126.64, with an estimated average price of $119.44.Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Envela Corp (ELA)
Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Envela Corp. The sale prices were between $4.77 and $6.77, with an estimated average price of $5.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Analysts, Inc.. Also check out:
