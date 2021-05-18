Logo
Capital Analysts, Inc. Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wyncote, PA, based Investment company Capital Analysts, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Microsoft Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Rollins Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Analysts, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Capital Analysts, Inc. owns 972 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Analysts, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+analysts%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Analysts, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 338,146 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.49%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,668,855 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 934,555 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.43%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 429,314 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 180,431 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%
New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,195,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $339.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 101,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $70.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 56,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Capital Analysts, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 355848.57%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.579900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 373,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 934,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 320.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $149.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 77,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3227.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 99,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Capital Analysts, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 576,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $146.01 and $180.91, with an estimated average price of $166.12.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51.

Sold Out: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.21 and $126.64, with an estimated average price of $119.44.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Envela Corp (ELA)

Capital Analysts, Inc. sold out a holding in Envela Corp. The sale prices were between $4.77 and $6.77, with an estimated average price of $5.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Analysts, Inc.. Also check out:

