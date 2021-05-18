Logo
Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys Nordson Corp, State Street Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Sells The Hain Celestial Group Inc, WW International Inc, MP Materials Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenhouse Funds LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys Nordson Corp, State Street Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Green Dot Corp, EVO Payments Inc, sells The Hain Celestial Group Inc, WW International Inc, MP Materials Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhouse Funds LLLP. As of 2021Q1, Greenhouse Funds LLLP owns 41 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenhouse Funds LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhouse+funds+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhouse Funds LLLP
  1. Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 487,936 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  2. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 2,081,678 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  3. Infinera Corp (INFN) - 4,885,404 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43%
  4. Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 3,115,338 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
  5. Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 2,684,667 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $202.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 146,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 1,425,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,034,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 412,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Opera Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.38 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 409,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 155.17%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 511,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 194.61%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 883,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 90.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 731,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in EVO Payments Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.96 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 937,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in The Chefs' Warehouse Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.36, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,354,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 55.97%. The purchase prices were between $40.81 and $50.76, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 475,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WW International Inc (WW)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in WW International Inc. The sale prices were between $22.98 and $35.91, with an estimated average price of $28.8.

Sold Out: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in MP Materials Corp. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Sold Out: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenhouse Funds LLLP. Also check out:

1. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenhouse Funds LLLP keeps buying
