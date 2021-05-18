Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Airbnb Inc

Investment company Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd..
1. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 4,522,840 shares, 54.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio.
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 735,294 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.47%
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 384,337 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.48%. The holding were 4,522,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd..
1. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. keeps buying
