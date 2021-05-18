Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Spotify Technology SA, Sells Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: SPOT,

SPOT, Reduced Positions: ABNB,

Investment company Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 4,522,840 shares, 54.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 735,294 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.47% Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 384,337 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $223.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 54.48%. The holding were 4,522,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.