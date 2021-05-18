Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Expedia Group Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, UBER, ADSK, SBUX, USFD, NTES, BILL, MU, SIG, SEAS, VAC, TPR, BYD, WW, MLCO, ALK, GPS, TWLO, PVH, ACVA, ATVI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Melvin Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Starbucks Corp, US Foods Holding Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, L Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melvin Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Melvin Capital Management LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $17.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,100,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.24% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,000,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62% Visa Inc (V) - 3,300,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 327,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.8% Visa Inc (V) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 5,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 6,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 353.73%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 77.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.