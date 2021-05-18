Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Melvin Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Autodesk Inc, Starbucks Corp, US Foods Holding Corp, sells Fiserv Inc, Facebook Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, L Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melvin Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Melvin Capital Management LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $17.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Melvin Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/melvin+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Melvin Capital Management LP
  1. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 5,100,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.24%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,000,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 3,300,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 327,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.8%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 3,000,000 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,525,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $49.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 5,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 6,850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $108.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 353.73%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 73.41%. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3250.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 77.14%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,025,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Melvin Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Melvin Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Melvin Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Melvin Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Melvin Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider