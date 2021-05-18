Logo
Raine Capital LLC Buys Olo Inc, Liberty Global PLC, DISH Network Corp, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, VMware Inc, Xilinx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Raine Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Olo Inc, Liberty Global PLC, DISH Network Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells Marvell Technology Inc, VMware Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raine Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Raine Capital LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raine Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raine+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raine Capital LLC
  1. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 16,743,300 shares, 50.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. Olo Inc (OLO) - 34,220,439 shares, 44.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 80,000 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 23,000 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  5. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 20,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.56%. The holding were 34,220,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $301.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raine Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Raine Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raine Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raine Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raine Capital LLC keeps buying
insider

insider