Raine Capital LLC Buys Olo Inc, Liberty Global PLC, DISH Network Corp, Sells Marvell Technology Inc, VMware Inc, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: OLO, NET,
- Added Positions: LBTYK, DISH, ADI, SBAC, EQIX, TWLO, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX,
- Sold Out: MRVL, VMW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Raine Capital LLC
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 16,743,300 shares, 50.67% of the total portfolio.
- Olo Inc (OLO) - 34,220,439 shares, 44.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 80,000 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 23,000 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 20,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 44.56%. The holding were 34,220,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 92.31%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $301.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.
