Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Seagen Inc, Stereotaxis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Seagen Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Alteryx Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lagoda+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,695 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PTC Inc (PTC) - 120,359 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 127,680 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 486,485 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,410 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1581.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.38%. The holding were 25,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 59,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 330.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 335,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $434253.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in The St. Joe Co by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. keeps buying
