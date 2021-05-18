Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Seagen Inc, Stereotaxis Inc

New Purchases: TPL, SGEN, CME,

New York, NY, based Investment company Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Seagen Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Alteryx Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 25,695 shares, 20.38% of the total portfolio. New Position PTC Inc (PTC) - 120,359 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 127,680 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Digimarc Corp (DMRC) - 486,485 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,410 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1581.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.38%. The holding were 25,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $149.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 59,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $215.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 330.18%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $6.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 335,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 60,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $434253.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in The St. Joe Co by 101.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $43.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 57.89%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.