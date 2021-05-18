Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Fastenal Co, Emerson Electric Co, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: TSN, VIAC, PCAR, AMGN, MRK,

TSN, VIAC, PCAR, AMGN, MRK, Added Positions: ADP, VZ, LMT, GD, CVX, HRL, WBA, KO, CSCO, MMM, IBM, HSY, GIS, CVS, PAYX, DIS,

ADP, VZ, LMT, GD, CVX, HRL, WBA, KO, CSCO, MMM, IBM, HSY, GIS, CVS, PAYX, DIS, Reduced Positions: IVV, SASR, ETN, TXN, AMZN, DOW, CLX,

IVV, SASR, ETN, TXN, AMZN, DOW, CLX, Sold Out: FAST, EMR, PFE, OMC, XOM, VTRS,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, PACCAR Inc, Amgen Inc, sells Fastenal Co, Emerson Electric Co, Pfizer Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BONTEMPO OHLY CAPITAL MGMT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bontempo+ohly+capital+mgmt+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,635 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 547,172 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 74,807 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 78,344 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 21,469 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.89%

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 50,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 76,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 37,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 654.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 70.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 61,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.