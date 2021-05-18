Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Fastenal Co, Emerson Electric Co, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: TSN, VIAC, PCAR, AMGN, MRK,
- Added Positions: ADP, VZ, LMT, GD, CVX, HRL, WBA, KO, CSCO, MMM, IBM, HSY, GIS, CVS, PAYX, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, SASR, ETN, TXN, AMZN, DOW, CLX,
- Sold Out: FAST, EMR, PFE, OMC, XOM, VTRS,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,635 shares, 24.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 547,172 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 74,807 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 78,344 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 21,469 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 654.89%
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 50,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 76,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 37,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 9,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.543400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 28,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 654.89%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 21,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 70.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 61,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 29.76%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 24,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
