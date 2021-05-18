Logo
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Buys Netflix Inc, Wells Fargo, Mastercard Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Energy Transfer LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Wells Fargo, Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp, DocuSign Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Energy Transfer LP, American Express Co, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH. As of 2021Q1, CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH owns 60 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmt+capital+markets+trading+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH
  1. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 21,285 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,305 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 81,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.00%
  4. Ford Motor Co (F) - 564,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.41%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,092 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 230,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.739500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 18,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 30,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 202,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 356.00%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 1936.62%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 1715.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 60,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Apple Inc by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 185.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 67,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 564,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH. Also check out:

1. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH keeps buying
