CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Buys Netflix Inc, Wells Fargo, Mastercard Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Energy Transfer LP

- New Purchases: NFLX, WFC, MA, MSFT, DOCU, BP, FCX, TAL, WORK, WYNN, AMZN, CRM, LYFT, PDD, SIG, ZM, XOM, PANW, JD, PYPL, GE, BABA, X, C, LUMN, PLAY, VTRS, SHOP,
- Added Positions: ATVI, EA, NEM, AAPL, ORCL, F, XLNX, GS, M, APA, CVX, LVS, WB, AEM, SBUX, CPRI, WBA, FB, WMT, PAA,
- Reduced Positions: BYND, AXP, T, GOLD, GME, SNAP, LOW, PBR, DAL, GM, MS,
- Sold Out: BMY, ET, PFE, NVDA, DIS, CMG, CVS, TGT, SQ, COP, WDC, INTC, IQ, YUM, GDX, KMI, BA, OKE, AMD, GOOGL, FDX, IBM,
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 21,285 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 230,305 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 81,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 356.00%
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 564,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.41%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 18,092 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 21,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 230,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $365.739500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 18,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $244.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 30,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 202,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 356.00%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 1936.62%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $139.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 1715.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 60,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Apple Inc by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 185.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 67,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.219700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 564,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1319.12 and $1550.49, with an estimated average price of $1447.5.
