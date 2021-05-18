Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: TRIP, ADBE, BOX, ZS,
- Added Positions: TWTR, CDAY, CRUS, GDOT, NEWR, CSOD, NFLX, CARG, DISH, DASH,
- Reduced Positions: SFIX, Z, NWSA, WDAY, AVYA, ADT, QRVO, SATS, RDFN, TRMB, NCR, ZNGA, BILL,
- Sold Out: ETSY, NUAN, MRVL, AMZN, GRUB, RNG, NLOK, AMD, MSGS, QCOM, ATUS, SPLK, DIS, DCT, CHWY, CLGX,
For the details of Contour Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contour+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Contour Asset Management LLC
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,137,571 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.98%
- News Corp (NWSA) - 5,379,189 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.29%
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 3,022,924 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,513,299 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.56%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,947,959 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 936.19%
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 1,982,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,245,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 146,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 936.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 1,947,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,513,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,037,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,451,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,184,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 719.87%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Reduced: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 88.85%. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.03%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 292,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 47.98%. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.01%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 1,137,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in News Corp by 52.29%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.9%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 5,379,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 53.48%. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 247,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 3,160,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: ADT Inc (ADT)
Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in ADT Inc by 62.81%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 2,400,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Contour Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Contour Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contour Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contour Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contour Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment