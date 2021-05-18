Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Contour Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Adobe Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contour Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Contour Asset Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Contour Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contour+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Contour Asset Management LLC
  1. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,137,571 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.98%
  2. News Corp (NWSA) - 5,379,189 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.29%
  3. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 3,022,924 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31%
  4. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,513,299 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.56%
  5. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,947,959 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 936.19%
New Purchase: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 1,982,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,245,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 146,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 936.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 1,947,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,513,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,037,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,451,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,184,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 719.87%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Reduced: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 88.85%. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.03%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 292,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 47.98%. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.01%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 1,137,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in News Corp by 52.29%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.9%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 5,379,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 53.48%. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 247,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 3,160,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ADT Inc (ADT)

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in ADT Inc by 62.81%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 2,400,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Contour Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Contour Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Contour Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Contour Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Contour Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider