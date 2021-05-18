Contour Asset Management LLC Buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc

New Purchases: TRIP, ADBE, BOX, ZS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Contour Asset Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Adobe Inc, Cirrus Logic Inc, sells Stitch Fix Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Etsy Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, News Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contour Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Contour Asset Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 1,137,571 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.98% News Corp (NWSA) - 5,379,189 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.29% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 3,022,924 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 1,513,299 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.56% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,947,959 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 936.19%

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 1,982,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $480.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 122,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,245,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 146,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 936.19%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 1,947,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 296.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $93.51. The stock is now traded at around $88.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,513,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 64.58%. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,037,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Green Dot Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,451,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.48%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,184,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 719.87%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Contour Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 88.85%. The sale prices were between $46.48 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $70.65. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.03%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 292,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 47.98%. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.01%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 1,137,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in News Corp by 52.29%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.9%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 5,379,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 53.48%. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $225.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 247,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 40.23%. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 3,160,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Contour Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in ADT Inc by 62.81%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Contour Asset Management LLC still held 2,400,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.