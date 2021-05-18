Consulta Ltd Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Union Pacific Corp, Restaurant Brands International Inc

- New Purchases: TMUS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, V, UNH, HLT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, HCA,
- Sold Out: UNP, QSR,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 850,000 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 90,000 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.33%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,300,000 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 112,500 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,200,000 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
Consulta Ltd initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Consulta Ltd added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 950,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Consulta Ltd sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93.
