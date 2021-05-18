Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Baidu Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Twitter Inc, Target Corp

- New Purchases: BIDU, MXIM, BG, ANET, QS, GPRE, VIAC, PINS, ERIC, ARMK, VLO, HIG, FB, RL, ULTA, CIEN, INFN, NPTN, HCI,
- Added Positions: AAP, AA, KO, LITE, QCOM, AER,
- Reduced Positions: TWTR, WYNN, LEVI, VOYA, APD, DKS, RTX, ETN, GM, SNAP, PTC, HUBB, BLDP, CSTM, UPS, MDLZ,
- Sold Out: MS, TGT, AMZN, BAC, QRVO, DLTR, ANTM, ORA, MRVL, PXD, ADI, FFIV, MGM, STLD, UBER, SDC, LSCC, GNTX, MGA, VC,
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 1,650,000 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 90,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1700.00%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 150,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 100,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 240,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.78%
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)
Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 1700.00%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.
