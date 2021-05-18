Logo
Bronson Point Management LLC Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Baidu Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Twitter Inc, Target Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Bronson Point Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Baidu Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Alcoa Corp, Bunge, sells Morgan Stanley, Twitter Inc, Target Corp, Wynn Resorts, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronson Point Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bronson Point Management LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bronson Point Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bronson+point+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bronson Point Management LLC
  1. Constellium SE (CSTM) - 1,650,000 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  2. Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 90,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1700.00%
  3. Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 150,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 100,000 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 240,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.78%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $325.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Bronson Point Management LLC initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 1700.00%. The purchase prices were between $147.93 and $187.32, with an estimated average price of $167.49. The stock is now traded at around $200.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 77.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Bronson Point Management LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.24 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Bronson Point Management LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bronson Point Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Bronson Point Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bronson Point Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bronson Point Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bronson Point Management LLC keeps buying
