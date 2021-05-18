Ashmore Group plc Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Alibaba Group Holding, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Sells BanColombia SA, Southern Copper Corp, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

- New Purchases: EC, GGB,
- Added Positions: PBR, BABA, HBM, VALE, BIDU, HDB, INFY, GFI, EDU, FMX, OMAB, JD, TSM, BBD,
- Reduced Positions: ENIA, CIB, SCCO, IBN, ITUB, WPM, HHR, AU, NTES, NOAH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ashmore Group plc
- Vale SA (VALE) - 4,560,042 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 4,559,891 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 220,799 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.11%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 2,327,366 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 184,321 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%
Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Ecopetrol SA. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gerdau SA (GGB)
Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 327,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 252.03%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 4,209,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.11%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 220,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Vale SA by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 4,560,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 184,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)
Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ashmore Group plc. Also check out:
