Ashmore Group plc Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Alibaba Group Holding, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Sells BanColombia SA, Southern Copper Corp, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

London, X0, based Investment company Ashmore Group plc Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Alibaba Group Holding, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Vale SA, Baidu Inc, sells BanColombia SA, Southern Copper Corp, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Noah Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashmore Group plc. As of 2021Q1, Ashmore Group plc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vale SA (VALE) - 4,560,042 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.15% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 4,559,891 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 220,799 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.11% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 2,327,366 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 184,321 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.00%

Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Ecopetrol SA. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 327,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 252.03%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 4,209,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.11%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 220,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc by 426.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.58 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Vale SA by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 4,560,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 184,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ashmore Group plc added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $50.19. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.