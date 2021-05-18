Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Buys Sabre Corp, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mercer International Inc

New Purchases: FB, AMZN,

FB, AMZN, Added Positions: SABR,

SABR, Reduced Positions: PCG,

PCG, Sold Out: MPC, MERC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sabre Corp, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mercer International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Knighthead Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knighthead+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,750,000 shares, 36.90% of the total portfolio. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 9,728,846 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% Sabre Corp (SABR) - 5,396,124 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.48% Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 500,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 5,396,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.