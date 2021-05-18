Knighthead Capital Management, LLC Buys Sabre Corp, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Mercer International Inc

For the details of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/knighthead+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Knighthead Capital Management, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 2,750,000 shares, 36.90% of the total portfolio.
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 9,728,846 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 5,396,124 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.48%
- Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) - 500,000 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 3,500,000 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio.
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 57.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 5,396,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.Sold Out: Mercer International Inc (MERC)
Knighthead Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.
