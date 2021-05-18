Logo
Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, Sells Viasat Inc, UBS Group AG, Novagold Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Odey Asset Management Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Kansas City Southern, Charles Schwab Corp, Bank of America Corp, sells Viasat Inc, UBS Group AG, Novagold Resources Inc, AGCO Corp, Kinross Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 60 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/odey+asset+management+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd
  1. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 973,542 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.89%
  2. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 3,242,483 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,675,436 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.23%
  4. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,985,304 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 168,425 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.94%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 81,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 23,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.9 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 550,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 109,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 50,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,675,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1987.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 40.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $110.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 95,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 17,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37.

Sold Out: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12.

Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.



