Odey Holdings AG Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Stryker Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

Zurich, Switzerland, V8, based Investment company Odey Holdings AG Current Portfolio ) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Viasat Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Stryker Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Holdings AG. As of 2021Q1, Odey Holdings AG owns 22 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,900 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.71% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,800 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.71% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 32,500 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.