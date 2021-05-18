Odey Holdings AG Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Stryker Corp, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: SCHW, COST, VSAT,
- Added Positions: GOLD, BRK.B, MS, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: MELI, SYK, BABA,
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,900 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.71%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,000 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,800 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.71%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 32,500 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.13%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.51 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 6,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 103.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 64.71%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $162.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
