BSW Wealth Partners Buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Redfin Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boulder, CO, based Investment company BSW Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Redfin Corp, Danaher Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, BSW Wealth Partners owns 209 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSW Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsw+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BSW Wealth Partners
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 187,041 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 325,076 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,601 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,885 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,938 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 84,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $249.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Intel Corp by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.



