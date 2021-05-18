BSW Wealth Partners Buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Redfin Corp, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: RDFN, DE, BDX, CGC, DD, LNC, CAT, GIS, ITOT, PPLT, VIG, CHTR, KB, SKM, ZTS, ILMN, BUD, VDE, SCHW, IUSV, TFC, TAK, WAB, IQV, BMO, SLV, OMCL, SQ, KR, DEO, EWBC, GILD, SHOP, BFAM, MSI, KDP, MSCI, PAYX, MO, SPGI, ISRG, FITB, EQR, BLKB, BNS, BLL, AMP, TEF,

RDFN, DE, BDX, CGC, DD, LNC, CAT, GIS, ITOT, PPLT, VIG, CHTR, KB, SKM, ZTS, ILMN, BUD, VDE, SCHW, IUSV, TFC, TAK, WAB, IQV, BMO, SLV, OMCL, SQ, KR, DEO, EWBC, GILD, SHOP, BFAM, MSI, KDP, MSCI, PAYX, MO, SPGI, ISRG, FITB, EQR, BLKB, BNS, BLL, AMP, TEF, Added Positions: IVV, PFE, AMZN, AAPL, DHR, GOOG, IAU, INTC, PEP, VBR, IBM, AMAT, TMO, PNC, LIN, SAN, QCOM, MA, T, EMR, NKE, VZ, MSFT, TPIC, APTV, CRM, TJX, INTU, VFC, PRU, WPM, TRV, SBUX, VRSK, ABB, ASML, ACN, AVGO, ADBE, XYL, ECL, FB, HASI, MDLZ, A, AMT, AGG, USB, UL, SCHZ, SCHB, UNH, PYPL, VT, V, FSLR, AWK, CREE, PLD, ATVI, AXP, AMGN, ADSK, BRK.B, BA, CVS, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, HD, TT, JCI, MDT, MBT, NYT, ES, BKNG, SHW, TROW, MCD, WM, ADP, MJ, SONY,

IVV, PFE, AMZN, AAPL, DHR, GOOG, IAU, INTC, PEP, VBR, IBM, AMAT, TMO, PNC, LIN, SAN, QCOM, MA, T, EMR, NKE, VZ, MSFT, TPIC, APTV, CRM, TJX, INTU, VFC, PRU, WPM, TRV, SBUX, VRSK, ABB, ASML, ACN, AVGO, ADBE, XYL, ECL, FB, HASI, MDLZ, A, AMT, AGG, USB, UL, SCHZ, SCHB, UNH, PYPL, VT, V, FSLR, AWK, CREE, PLD, ATVI, AXP, AMGN, ADSK, BRK.B, BA, CVS, FIS, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, HD, TT, JCI, MDT, MBT, NYT, ES, BKNG, SHW, TROW, MCD, WM, ADP, MJ, SONY, Reduced Positions: VEA, IJH, IEFA, EFA, IWM, VOO, VB, LLY, VWO, NVDA, GOOGL, VO, IJR, TSLA, KO, BAC, PG, JPM, EEM, EFG, JD, DIS, ABBV, JNJ, MRK, ITW, SCHF, AZN, ACWI, UNP, BMY, C, MVIS, LOW, BABA, ASX, SCHM, QQQ, HON, CSX, COST, JPST, SHG, SIVB, ETSY, NEE, MKC, SCHX, ORCL, PPG, ALL,

VEA, IJH, IEFA, EFA, IWM, VOO, VB, LLY, VWO, NVDA, GOOGL, VO, IJR, TSLA, KO, BAC, PG, JPM, EEM, EFG, JD, DIS, ABBV, JNJ, MRK, ITW, SCHF, AZN, ACWI, UNP, BMY, C, MVIS, LOW, BABA, ASX, SCHM, QQQ, HON, CSX, COST, JPST, SHG, SIVB, ETSY, NEE, MKC, SCHX, ORCL, PPG, ALL, Sold Out: VTIP, VEU, ADI, NVO, INFO, TXN, RY, ORA, HMC, ETN, CS, EPD, TS, BCS, BBD, BBVA, LYG,

Boulder, CO, based Investment company BSW Wealth Partners Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Redfin Corp, Danaher Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BSW Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q1, BSW Wealth Partners owns 209 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BSW Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsw+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 187,041 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 325,076 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,601 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,885 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,938 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $369.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 170.14%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 84,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $249.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.21%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2303.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 40.52%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners added to a holding in Intel Corp by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

BSW Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.