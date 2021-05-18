Stone Run Capital, Llc Buys Verisk Analytics Inc, Linde PLC, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: EVBG, DUK, ABST, GE,
- Added Positions: VRSK, LIN, INTC, IFF, ECL, APH, PKI,
- Reduced Positions: EPAM, ADSK, TMO, TECH, HEI, ANET, FISV, INFO, ANSS, WWD, PANW, WTS, LII, DHR, TFX, SHW, PTC, XRAY, AAPL, OKE,
These are the top 5 holdings of STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC
- Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 41,335 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.4%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 104,830 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 72,736 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 29,530 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 25,900 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%
Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Absolute Software Corp (ABST)
Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Stone Run Capital, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Stone Run Capital, Llc added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Stone Run Capital, Llc added to a holding in Linde PLC by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Stone Run Capital, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 306.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.
