Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Valhalla, NY, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, CoreLogic Inc, sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp, , National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Westchester Capital Management, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, LLC
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,069,683 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,175,682 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  3. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,305,536 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.13%
  4. Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,083,801 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.14%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 4,200,955 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%
New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 2,541,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 460,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,434,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 439,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 253,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 892,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,305,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 3964.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 960,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1769.94%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 188,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 896,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,083,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,200,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Westchester Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Westchester Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Westchester Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westchester Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westchester Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider