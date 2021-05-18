Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp,

- New Purchases: FLIR, COHR, CHNG, PRAH, GWPH, ATH, STAY, AJAX, MX, CBPO, SPWH, HIG, BPY, EGOV, TLRY, TLRY, APSG, CTB, CONX, KLAQ, FINM, MIK, TCF, VYGG, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, FCAC, PRSR, HCAR, VOSOU, TBCPU, PNTM, RMGCU, DLCAU, FCAX.U, SCOA, VGII.U, VTIQU, VTIQU, PACXU, TSIBU, MAAC, MOTV, SPGS.U, COLIU, LGV.U, ENFAU, PFDRU, KSMT, CAPA, CTAC, ATAC, SNRH, GSQD.U, FTAAU, IFF, NGAC, HYACU, HYACU, BLTSU, AAC.U, FTEV.U, STRE.U, FAII, FMAC.U, MIT.U, LHAA, ATVCU, KVSC, COOLU, TMAC.U, QELL, COVAU, MSACU, FSNB.U, PDOT.U, CHPMU, JCICU, KAIRU, ADERU, DNZ.U, PRPC.U, ACII.U, NVSAU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, HERAU, ATAQU, ACQRU, OMEG, THMAU, GIGGU, SCOBU, NSTB, PSAGU, NRACU, PICC.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, CLAA.U, ESM.U, RTPYU, PLMIU, GLUU, DBDR, INKAU, TZPSU, NGAB.U, FPAC, FPAC, NAACU, OEPWU, HCIIU, FOREU, NEBC, SDACU, CPUH.U, PMGMU, CFVIU, SRNGU, ANZUU, IPVIU, SCVX, HCICU, SHACU, FSSIU, DCRNU, JWSM.U, NXU.U, MPC, LEGOU, CTAQU, GMBTU, BTNB, CLIM.U, CAHCU, BLUA.U, ATMR.U, HHLA.U, FSRXU, TWLVU, BLTS, KVSA, FVIV.U, DGNU, TLRY, TLRY, CRU.U, FINMU, LMACU, PGRWU, OSCR, SVFB, SVFC, GTPAU, DOCN, DSEY, SEMR,
- Added Positions: ALXN, CLGX, KSU, RP, IPHI, WORK, MXIM, INFO, PS, XLNX, AJRD, VAR, NAV, SVAC, AVAN, PSTH, CHPM, DFPH, ACND, CBB, MRACU, CCK, FUSE, TWCT, EBAY, PACE, GRSV,
- Reduced Positions: GRUB, DD, CCX, CCX, XPO, VGAC, DISCK, THBR, WPF, GRSVU, AACQ, HEC, CRHC, ACEV, GSAH, SFTW, NEA, NID, PRPB, ACM, VOD, YAC, SEAH.U, RBAC, AEL, PPR,
- Sold Out: TIF, EV, CXO, NGHC, VRTU, FIT, AJAX.U, QS, CCIV, ETWO, CONXU, SPRQ.U, FTOC, ALTUU, HCARU, SCOAU, BRMK, MAACU, SNRHU, FREE, QELLU, CNXC, AVAN.U, PRCH, SNX, FTV, HOL, UWMC, BTWN, GIK, FOXA, DMYI.U, MSGS, EIDX, CRSA, SNPR, OAC, IPV, HOLUU, RAACU, AONE, IPOC, LGVW, T5A, FTIV, ACND.U, EFT, MSGE, VNT, SNPR.U, LBRDK, AXTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, LLC
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,069,683 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,175,682 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,305,536 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.13%
- Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,083,801 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.14%
- Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 4,200,955 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 2,541,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 460,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,434,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 439,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 253,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 892,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,305,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 3964.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 960,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1769.94%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 188,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 896,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,083,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,200,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: (CXO)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.Sold Out: Fitbit Inc (FIT)
Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.
