Westchester Capital Management, LLC Buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp,

Valhalla, NY, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys FLIR Systems Inc, Coherent Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, CoreLogic Inc, sells Tiffany, Eaton Vance Corp, , National General Holdings Corp, Virtusa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Westchester Capital Management, LLC owns 282 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 1,069,683 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 1,175,682 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 1,305,536 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.13% Inphi Corp (IPHI) - 1,083,801 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.14% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 4,200,955 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.79%

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 2,541,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $258.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 460,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 3,434,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $170.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 439,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 253,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 892,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 1,305,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 3964.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 960,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1769.94%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 188,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 896,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,083,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 24.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,200,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.

Westchester Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.