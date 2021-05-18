Logo
MSDC Management, L.P. Buys Vail Resorts Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Spirit Realty Capital Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Bridgetown Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company MSDC Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vail Resorts Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Humana Inc, Visa Inc, sells Spirit Realty Capital Inc, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp, Bridgetown Holdings, Mesa Air Group Inc, EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSDC Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, MSDC Management, L.P. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MSDC Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/msdc+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MSDC Management, L.P.
  1. BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 150,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
  3. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) - 15,151,516 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 181,701 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 600,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.83 and $319.72, with an estimated average price of $291.08. The stock is now traded at around $314.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 181,701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 136,582 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $242.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 208,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $449.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 119,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 199,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 164,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 945,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 2842.20%. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 579,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Precigen Inc (PGEN)

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 960,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Sold Out: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24.

Sold Out: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWNU)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $15.12.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14.

Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Sold Out: Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp (DGNR)

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.13.



