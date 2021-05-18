Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Ballys Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Talend SA, Lyft Inc

Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Polygon Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Ballys Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Talend SA, Lyft Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, CoreCivic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polygon Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polygon+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Talend SA (TLND) - 371,621 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.42% Ballys Corp (BALY) - 309,500 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,435,714 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 589,390 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.16% KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 1,049,802 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,049,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.994600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,016,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 830,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.