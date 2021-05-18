Logo
Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Ballys Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Talend SA, Lyft Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Polygon Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Ballys Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II, Vector Acquisition Corporation II, sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Talend SA, Lyft Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, CoreCivic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polygon Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Polygon Management Ltd. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polygon Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polygon+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polygon Management Ltd.
  1. Talend SA (TLND) - 371,621 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.42%
  2. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 309,500 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,435,714 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
  4. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 589,390 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.16%
  5. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 1,049,802 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,049,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.994600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,016,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD)

Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)

Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 830,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.

Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polygon Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Polygon Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Polygon Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polygon Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polygon Management Ltd. keeps buying
insider

insider