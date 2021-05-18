Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Ballys Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Sells Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Talend SA, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: BALY, KAHC.U, FVIV.U, VGII.U, VAQC, GSQD, PDOT.U, LGV.U, TSPQ.U, WPCB.U, MP, PFDRU, HERAU, ACQRU, GSEVU, AGGRU, ASZ.U, DHBCU, GTPBU, CHAA.U, KVSC, LCAHU, LCAHU, TWNI.U, TWOA, TBSAU, AUS.U, TWLVU, WPCA.U, GIIXU, CVII.U, DGNU, RTPYU, GIGGU, TCACU, CRHC, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GTPAU, LGACU, CCV, OSH, BTNB, CONX, IPOF, GMIIU, RTP, BTWN, APGB.U, SVFA, FVT, JWSM.U, NVSAU, SLAMU, RTPZ, PGEN, IPOD, BLUA.U, BLUA, HL, ATMR.U, DCRNU,
- Added Positions: AUTL, ITRG,
- Reduced Positions: TAK, TLND, SSRM,
- Sold Out: LYFT, CGC, CXW, SNOW,
- Talend SA (TLND) - 371,621 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.42%
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 309,500 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC (AUTL) - 2,435,714 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.29%
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 589,390 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.16%
- KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 1,049,802 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,049,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.994600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,016,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in Vector Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD)
Polygon Management Ltd. initiated holding in G Squared Ascend I Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)
Polygon Management Ltd. added to a holding in Integra Resources Corp by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $2.71 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.33. The stock is now traded at around $3.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 830,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $35.46.Sold Out: CoreCivic Inc (CXW)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $6.26 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.7.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Polygon Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.
