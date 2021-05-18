MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Alaska Air Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: ALK, BMO, UAL, BSX, AMP, QFIN, SI, CM, TME, SBNY, ILMN, DB, NVDA, RLX, XLP, DFS, ATHM, UBER, PSTG, MARA, AMBA, XPEV, XLU, RJF, DVY, GDS, VIPS, IQ, BIDU, GOTU, CCAC, NOW, ABBV, XLNX, DIS, ALXN, TWTR, AZO, HRL, PFE, SLCRU, VALE, NEM, KO, TX, PV.U, HCM, FMX, API, PV, PAQC, QD, BZUN, BTNB, XIN,

Central, K3, based Investment company MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Alaska Air Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells IAA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2021Q1, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 131 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,684,669 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.44% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,268,771 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.4% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 3,196,732 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.44% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,144,906 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23% Linde PLC (LIN) - 427,002 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,329,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 761,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,153,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,465,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $252.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 214,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,734,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 261.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,358,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 94.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 834,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,196,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,598,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 684.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 833,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 60.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,323,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.