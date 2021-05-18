Logo
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Alaska Air Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Central, K3, based Investment company MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alaska Air Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, sells IAA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. As of 2021Q1, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owns 131 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+wace+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd
  1. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,684,669 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.44%
  2. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,268,771 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.4%
  3. Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 3,196,732 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.44%
  4. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,144,906 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23%
  5. Linde PLC (LIN) - 427,002 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,329,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 761,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,153,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,465,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $252.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 214,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,734,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 261.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,358,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 94.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 834,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,196,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,598,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 684.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 833,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 60.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,323,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd. Also check out:

1. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd keeps buying
