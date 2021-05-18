MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Buys Alaska Air Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Union Pacific Corp

- New Purchases: ALK, BMO, UAL, BSX, AMP, QFIN, SI, CM, TME, SBNY, ILMN, DB, NVDA, RLX, XLP, DFS, ATHM, UBER, PSTG, MARA, AMBA, XPEV, XLU, RJF, DVY, GDS, VIPS, IQ, BIDU, GOTU, CCAC, NOW, ABBV, XLNX, DIS, ALXN, TWTR, AZO, HRL, PFE, SLCRU, VALE, NEM, KO, TX, PV.U, HCM, FMX, API, PV, PAQC, QD, BZUN, BTNB, XIN,
- Added Positions: SQM, COF, SKX, WFC, BNS, ALLY, TRU, CFG, INMD, TJX, ALB, TMUS, BILI, LAZ, CARR, LFC, RAMP, BTWN, PTR, LVS, MFC, CX, HOLI, LU, CYD, BTWNU, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: IAA, MU, BK, SYF, MSGE, DQ, NSC, CCL, LPLA, LUV, MSGS, MELI, ICE, VMW, PGR, PYPL, MS, DAR, ROKU, GS, ENTG, UBS, PRG, DELL, OTIS, VRNS, IBKR, HTHT, URI, CBOE, WING, AVGO, CMG, CREE, FUTU, IIVI, ZS, TCOM, LIN, NIO, YUMC, MMYT, TMO, SE, CPA, ASX, SNP, BRK.B, EEFT,
- Sold Out: BKNG, UNP, DD, TTWO, TT, AMZN, BC, PBR, GOOGL, MCD, TSM, NKE, SPGI, C, MCO, LYV, AMAT, MKTX, HLT, STM, LRCX, EV, MCHP, YQ, RDN, BEKE, QRVO, ACMR, FIS, MTG, MAR, BLDP, SQ, LI, ARRY, RKT, YSG, AMD, NTES, LEN, CHL, CAN, CEO, EDU, DHI, SIMO, SLM, RCL, SYNH, SNPS, ADBE, ZBH, MA, MTB, BILL, CXO, VIAC, AVT, JD, HOLX, NOAH, HRB, BNR, ECL, EAF, YALA, HIMX, DISCA, DESP, DADA, PDD, CHU, AMX, 9IFA,
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 2,684,669 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.44%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 4,268,771 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.4%
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 3,196,732 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.44%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 1,144,906 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 427,002 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 1,329,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $101.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 761,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,153,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,465,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26. The stock is now traded at around $252.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 214,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd initiated holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,734,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 261.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.79 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,358,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 94.77%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 834,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 58.44%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 3,196,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 80.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,598,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 684.76%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 833,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 60.86%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,323,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.
