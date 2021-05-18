Logo
Indaba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Qualys Inc, Discovery Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Sells At Home Group Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Indaba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualys Inc, Discovery Inc, Datto Holding Corp, Thoma Bravo Advantage, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I, sells At Home Group Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, One during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/indaba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 3,097,800 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.46%
  2. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,076,465 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34%
  3. Dropbox Inc (DBX) - 1,588,852 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.04%
  4. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD) - 915,050 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.61%
  5. Qualys Inc (QLYS) - 360,127 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 360,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 814,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datto Holding Corp (MSP)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $27.17, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 623,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $19.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 480,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (CSOD)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 915,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in McAfee Corp by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 891,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,588,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Fluidigm Corp by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 7,446,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 25.19%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $22.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,179,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: One (AONE)

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in One. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $11.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Indaba Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Indaba Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
