V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Equity Residential

New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Equity Residential, Saul Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,218,091 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 920,100 shares, 18.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,381,740 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.13% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 951,894 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39% National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 1,305,050 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 908,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 606,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 195,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 266,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 509,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 125.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 1,381,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 915,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.