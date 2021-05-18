Logo
V3 Capital Management, L.P. Buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company V3 Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Apartment Income REIT Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, Invitation Homes Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells Easterly Government Properties Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Equity Residential, Saul Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V3 Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, V3 Capital Management, L.P. owns 17 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/v3+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of V3 Capital Management, L.P.
  1. JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) - 3,218,091 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  2. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 920,100 shares, 18.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
  3. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,381,740 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.13%
  4. QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) - 951,894 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
  5. National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) - 1,305,050 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 908,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 606,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 195,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 266,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Retail Value Inc (RVI)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Retail Value Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 509,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I (FWAA)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 125.13%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 1,381,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 915,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $23.55, with an estimated average price of $22.03.

Sold Out: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

V3 Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of V3 Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. V3 Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V3 Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
