Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Airbnb Inc, Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts, Sells The Walt Disney Co, StoneCo, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: CCL, WYNN, BIDU, ADS, SNAP, INTC, LVS, SMAR, ZEN, ACMR, AAL, LAMR, CONX, TME, XM, LEGAU, API, TBA, ZH, FUTU, HTHT, IMAB, RLX, TUYA,
- Added Positions: ABNB, TWLO, GOOGL, NOW, TAL, FOUR, TEAM, SE, PLAN, PDD, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: ON, UBER, Z, MU, EXPE, INTU, PYPL, MNSO, VNET, MTN, CZR, ZLAB,
- Sold Out: DIS, STNE, TMUS, RUN, AMD, NIO, PINS, JD, MTCH, OUT, LPSN, DAL, UAL, FLEX, CONXU, AVLR, FEYE, AZUL, SNOW, TENB, ADSK, TSLA, ATVI, GDS, LEGN, BEKE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,113,213 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 542,649 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 949,208 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 77,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.38%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 837,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 529.70%
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 4,394,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 838,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 448,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 825,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,716,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,380,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 529.70%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 837,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 542,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 218,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 570.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 611,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.
