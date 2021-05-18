Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Airbnb Inc, Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts, Sells The Walt Disney Co, StoneCo, T-Mobile US Inc

New Purchases: CCL, WYNN, BIDU, ADS, SNAP, INTC, LVS, SMAR, ZEN, ACMR, AAL, LAMR, CONX, TME, XM, LEGAU, API, TBA, ZH, FUTU, HTHT, IMAB, RLX, TUYA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts, Baidu Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, StoneCo, T-Mobile US Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,113,213 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 542,649 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 949,208 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 77,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.38% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 837,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 529.70%

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 4,394,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 838,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 448,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 825,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,716,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,380,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 529.70%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 837,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 542,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 218,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 570.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 611,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.