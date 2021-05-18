Logo
Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Airbnb Inc, Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts, Sells The Walt Disney Co, StoneCo, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts, Baidu Inc, Alliance Data Systems Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, StoneCo, T-Mobile US Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jericho+capital+asset+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.
  1. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 7,113,213 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 542,649 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.92%
  3. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 949,208 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 77,000 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.38%
  5. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 837,500 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 529.70%
New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 4,394,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 838,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $188.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 448,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 825,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 1,716,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,380,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 529.70%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 837,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $299.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 542,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 96.61%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $457.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 218,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 570.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,119,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 45.82%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 611,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.. Also check out:

1. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. keeps buying
