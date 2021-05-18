Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Evergy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc

New Purchases: CNP, TSLA, EXC,

CNP, TSLA, EXC, Added Positions: LNT, ETR,

LNT, ETR, Sold Out: EVRG, DUK, NRG,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Teilinger Capital Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Exelon Corp, Entergy Corp, sells Evergy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teilinger Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Teilinger Capital Ltd. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 71,836 shares, 77.43% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 38,560 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Sea Ltd (SE) - 6,090 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 700,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 211,236 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.63%

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 177.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 211,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.