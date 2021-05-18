Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Evergy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc

For the details of Teilinger Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teilinger+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Teilinger Capital Ltd.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 71,836 shares, 77.43% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 38,560 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 6,090 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) - 700,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 211,236 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.63%
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $577.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 177.63%. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 211,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 65.57%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Teilinger Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.
