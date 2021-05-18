Logo
Casdin Capital, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Sells bluebird bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Casdin Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Exact Sciences Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, DermTech Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells bluebird bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Casdin Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/casdin+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Casdin Capital, LLC
  1. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,360,186 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.92%
  3. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
  4. BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,440,107 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio.
  5. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 5,000,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Orchard Therapeutics PLC (ORTX)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,215,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 726,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foghorn Therapeutics Inc (FHTX)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 216,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 2,360,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 818,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,745,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Sold Out: Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Casdin Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Casdin Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Casdin Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Casdin Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Casdin Capital, LLC keeps buying
