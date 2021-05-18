Casdin Capital, LLC Buys Exact Sciences Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Sells bluebird bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech

New Purchases: ORTX, CLOV, FHTX, SANA,

Investment company Casdin Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Exact Sciences Corp, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, DermTech Inc, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sells bluebird bio Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burning Rock Biotech, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Casdin Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Casdin Capital, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 12,203,669 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 2,360,186 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.92% Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 3,400,000 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48% BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) - 7,440,107 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 5,000,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Orchard Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,215,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Clover Health Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $15.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $6.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 726,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.8 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 216,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 2,360,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc by 78.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 818,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,745,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 61.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,610,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $34.75, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Casdin Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.29 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $39.89.