Corvex Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Exelon Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, FirstEnergy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

- New Purchases: MSFT, EXPE, BLMN, AJAX, LGV.U, CAP, HZON, AACQ, HEC, FIII, ARYD, ACAC, VGAC, CFAC, ATAC, VIAC, FCAC, XME, ACND,
- Added Positions: EXC, TMUS, GOOGL, CCEP, AMZN, LSXMK, ATUS, LSXMA, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: MGM, FE, ATVI, GLD, NFLX,
- Sold Out: IAC, WDAY, ADBE, AEO, ZEN, HCA, HUM, EVRG, CNP, STPK,
For the details of Corvex Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corvex+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corvex Management LP
- MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,847,161 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.94%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,278,300 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 73,345 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,458 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.37%
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 450,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 457,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Longview Acquisition Corp II (LGV.U)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capitol Investment Corp V (CAP)
Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 664,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,847,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,278,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.45%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 73,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 131.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,797,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 44,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,012,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Corvex Management LP. Also check out:
1. Corvex Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corvex Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corvex Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corvex Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment