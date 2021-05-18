Corvex Management LP Buys Microsoft Corp, Exelon Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells MGM Resorts International, FirstEnergy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc

New Purchases: MSFT, EXPE, BLMN, AJAX, LGV.U, CAP, HZON, AACQ, HEC, FIII, ARYD, ACAC, VGAC, CFAC, ATAC, VIAC, FCAC, XME, ACND,

New York, NY, based Investment company Corvex Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Exelon Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Alphabet Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, sells MGM Resorts International, FirstEnergy Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corvex Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Corvex Management LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 15,673,778 shares, 29.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.46% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 3,847,161 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.94% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,278,300 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 73,345 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 44,458 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.37%

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 450,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 457,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP initiated holding in Capitol Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 664,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 3,847,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 1,278,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.45%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2262.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 73,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 131.92%. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,797,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 62.37%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 44,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,012,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49.

Corvex Management LP sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.