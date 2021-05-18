Logo
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, InMode, BioTelemetry Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Petit-lancy, V8, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, LHC Group Inc, sells Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, InMode, BioTelemetry Inc, DexCom Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. As of 2021Q1, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA owns 370 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28switzerland%29+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA
  1. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 559,915 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
  2. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 181,375 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 232,619 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 67,285 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 403,141 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.99%
New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 764,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 90,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 282,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in LHC Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.12 and $221.64, with an estimated average price of $200.37. The stock is now traded at around $185.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 228,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 206.59%. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 214,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $107.24, with an estimated average price of $91.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 403,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $420.53 and $556.02, with an estimated average price of $490.53. The stock is now traded at around $487.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 283,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Yandex NV by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $73.83, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 179,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92.

Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. Also check out:

1. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA keeps buying
