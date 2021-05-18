Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: IWN, SPYV, FALN, VTWO, EFG, JPST, ACWV, TRMB, FITB, TXG, TSCO, AL, HRI, VLO, IUSV, XBI, DRI, QRVO, H, VTR, RTX, NVDA, MCHP, SRCH,

Investment company Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,511,700 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 7,445,297 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 827,062 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,297,800 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 3,513,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.58%. The holding were 1,511,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.67%. The holding were 3,297,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 3,513,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 197.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 214,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2271.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 2823.97%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $632.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 109,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 102.03%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.