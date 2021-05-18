Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/angeles+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 1,511,700 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 7,445,297 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.14%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 827,062 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.74%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,297,800 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 3,513,000 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $164.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.58%. The holding were 1,511,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.67%. The holding were 3,297,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 3,513,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 96,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 58,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 197.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 214,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 2271.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 54,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 2823.97%. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $632.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $65.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 109,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 102.03%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 136.20%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $261.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $82.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.86 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $99.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Angeles Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider