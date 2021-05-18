Logo
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys Steel Dynamics Inc, Republic Services Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Steel Dynamics Inc, Republic Services Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, AGCO Corp, Foot Locker Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Boston Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28europe%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 442,600 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,100 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 191,100 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 702,057 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 177,950 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 702,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $109.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 208,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $149.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 132,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $142.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 110,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $63.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 262,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 69.83%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 147,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 53.65%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $109.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 240,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 476,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 50.09%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $170.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 133,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 471,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 38.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 495,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $107.89 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd keeps buying
