Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Progeny 3, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,489 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39%
  2. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,455,287 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  3. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,741,141 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 448,858 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.51%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 251,194 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 347,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 66,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 151,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 448,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 79,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 368,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 275,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Progeny 3, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Progeny 3, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Progeny 3, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Progeny 3, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider