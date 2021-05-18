Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp

New Purchases: EWU, LMBS, PICK, BTU, ASAN, TECK, TDW,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Progeny 3, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progeny 3, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Progeny 3, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,489 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,455,287 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,741,141 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 448,858 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.51% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 251,194 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 347,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 66,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 151,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 448,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 79,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 368,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 275,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.