Progeny 3, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, Franco-Nevada Corp, Sells MPLX LP, Energy Transfer LP, Denison Mines Corp

- New Purchases: EWU, LMBS, PICK, BTU, ASAN, TECK, TDW,
- Added Positions: IEMG, FNV, GDX, BRK.B, MSFT, EPD, AM, TSLX, ORLA, KYN,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, ET, DNN,
- Sold Out: MPLX,
For the details of Progeny 3, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/progeny+3%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Progeny 3, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 96,489 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,455,287 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,741,141 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 448,858 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.51%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 251,194 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 347,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 66,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $5.09, with an estimated average price of $3.77. The stock is now traded at around $6.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 151,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Progeny 3, Inc. initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 313.51%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 448,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 128.82%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 79,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 368,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $287.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 34,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 75.53%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 19,443 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Progeny 3, Inc. added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 275,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Progeny 3, Inc. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Progeny 3, Inc.. Also check out:
