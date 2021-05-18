Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

New Purchases: AVB, BYD, MGP, SIX,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Ventas Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,310,296 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Public Storage (PSA) - 191,302 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 901,719 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 102,634 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 131,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 341,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 344,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 142,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 534,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38.