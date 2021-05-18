Logo
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Ventas Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,310,296 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 191,302 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  4. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 901,719 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
  5. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 102,634 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 131,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 341,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 344,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 142,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 534,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.

Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03.

Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
