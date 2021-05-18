Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, MGM Growth Properties LLC, Sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

- New Purchases: AVB, BYD, MGP, SIX,
- Added Positions: HGV, QTS, ACC, PSA, OUT,
- Reduced Positions: DHI, VTR, VER, VICI, AMH, EQIX, SBAC,
- Sold Out: PCH, APLE, CZR, CPT, BKD,
For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
- Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC) - 1,388,427 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) - 1,310,296 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 191,302 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
- American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 901,719 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 102,634 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 131,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 341,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 344,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 142,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 534,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03.Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $4.21 and $6.81, with an estimated average price of $5.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment