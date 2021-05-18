Logo
potrero capital research llc Buys Twitter Inc, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Sells VeriSign Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MP Materials Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company potrero capital research llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Talend SA, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells VeriSign Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MP Materials Corp, Fiverr International, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, potrero capital research llc. As of 2021Q1, potrero capital research llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of potrero capital research llc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/potrero+capital+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of potrero capital research llc
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  3. Box Inc (BOX) - 855,407 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 630,820 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.77%
New Purchase: Colicity Inc (COLIU)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 775,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 499,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Finserv Acquisition Corp II (FSRXU)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Finserv Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 471,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 449.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 182,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 98.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 201,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 148.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 497,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 159,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 1431.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 279,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 630,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of potrero capital research llc. Also check out:

