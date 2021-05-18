potrero capital research llc Buys Twitter Inc, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Sells VeriSign Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MP Materials Corp

- New Purchases: COLIU, JCICU, FMAC, FSRXU, TDUP, CONX, IPOF, BALY, CLRMU, VYGG, NXU.U, ETAC, SFIX, TSIBU, FACA.U, HA, MOTV, IPOD, PICC.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GDEN, ADER, EPHY, WWE, BLTS, GPRO, SCLEU, ASAN, NEWR, MGM, LTHM, SNRH, FVT, GSQD.U, CPUH, DLCA, OACB, GMIIU, RBLX, ALK, IGAC, PRSR, 4Q01,
- Added Positions: TWTR, TLND, JBLU, SSTK, SBSW, ELY, PTON, NLOK, DEH,
- Reduced Positions: ZG, MP, FVRR, RNG, PINS, SONO,
- Sold Out: VRSN, EXPE, NKE, ZNGA, VSH, DGNR.U, IPOF.U, CVLT, SNPR, MCFT, IPOE.U, MA, LCYAU, LMND, ALTUU, MX, MOTV.U, IPOD.U, TSIAU, BSY, OPEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of potrero capital research llc
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- Box Inc (BOX) - 855,407 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 630,820 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.77%
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jack Creek Investment Corp (JCICU)
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 775,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 499,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Finserv Acquisition Corp II (FSRXU)
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Finserv Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 471,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)
potrero capital research llc initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 449.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 182,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Talend SA (TLND)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 98.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 201,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 148.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 497,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 159,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 1431.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 279,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 630,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF.U)
potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.
