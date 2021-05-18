potrero capital research llc Buys Twitter Inc, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Sells VeriSign Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MP Materials Corp

Investment company potrero capital research llc Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Colicity Inc, Jack Creek Investment Corp, Talend SA, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells VeriSign Inc, Zillow Group Inc, MP Materials Corp, Fiverr International, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, potrero capital research llc. As of 2021Q1, potrero capital research llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,731 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 928,006 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% Box Inc (BOX) - 855,407 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 630,820 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.77%

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Colicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Jack Creek Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 775,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 499,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Finserv Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 471,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in ThredUp Inc. The purchase prices were between $20 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 449.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 182,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 98.42%. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 201,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 148.55%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 497,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Shutterstock Inc by 74.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $95.32, with an estimated average price of $80.11. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 159,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 1431.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 279,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Callaway Golf Co by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 630,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41.

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4.