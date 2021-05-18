Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, Medallia Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

New Purchases: CPNG, BLI, EB, DADA, PDD,

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Dada Nexus, Pinduoduo Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, Medallia Inc, Aspen Technology Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2021Q1, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHF (GPE), LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schf+%28gpe%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 12,150,530 shares, 31.76% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,479,600 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 2,812,893 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.96% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 537,086 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 492,015 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.76%. The holding were 12,150,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.