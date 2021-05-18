Schf (gpe), Llc Buys Coupang Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Unity Software Inc, Medallia Inc, Aspen Technology Inc

For the details of SCHF (GPE), LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schf+%28gpe%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCHF (GPE), LLC
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 12,150,530 shares, 31.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,479,600 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 2,812,893 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.96%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 537,086 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 492,015 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio.
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.76%. The holding were 12,150,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $46.44, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.Sold Out: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $130.7 and $158.65, with an estimated average price of $146.94.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHF (GPE), LLC. Also check out:
1. SCHF (GPE), LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHF (GPE), LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHF (GPE), LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHF (GPE), LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment