Scge Management, L.p. Buys Coupang Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Scge Management, L.p. Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, DocuSign Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Rackspace Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scge Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Scge Management, L.p. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 2,783,100 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 14,293,407 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. New Position HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,408,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.92%. The holding were 14,293,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 715,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $584.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,255,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.