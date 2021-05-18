Scge Management, L.p. Buys Coupang Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG, AMAT, LRCX, AFRM, XM, OSCR, ZH,
- Added Positions: OKTA, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, FB, BIGC,
- Sold Out: RXT,
For the details of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scge+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 894,000 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 2,783,100 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio.
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 14,293,407 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 1,408,000 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,284,115 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.92%. The holding were 14,293,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 715,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $584.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Scge Management, L.p. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Scge Management, L.p. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $188.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,255,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Scge Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment