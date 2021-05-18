12 West Capital Management LP Buys Roblox Corp, Asana Inc, Longview Acquisition Corp II, Sells Smartsheet Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, ASAN, LGV.U, HUGS.U,
- Reduced Positions: SMAR, SHAK, FLT, SQ, GDS, SPT,
- Sold Out: ALNY, UPST, RSSS, DSX,
- GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 9,764,172 shares, 37.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 1,922,000 shares, 16.58% of the total portfolio.
- Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 2,246,039 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.87%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,091,807 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 1,412,700 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.07%
12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 2,290,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Longview Acquisition Corp II (LGV.U)
12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: USHG Acquisition Corp (HUGS.U)
12 West Capital Management LP initiated holding in USHG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $126.83 and $175.69, with an estimated average price of $150.61.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09.Sold Out: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)
12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Research Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36.Sold Out: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)
12 West Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.82.
