EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, General Motors Co, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Torrance, CA, based Investment company EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, General Motors Co, Microsoft Corp, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,625,751 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,136,610 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,066,980 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.05%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,073 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 426,790 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 374,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 446.08%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 192,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 4726.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 365,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 307,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 380,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1275.71%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7.

Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16.

Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
