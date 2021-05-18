EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, General Motors Co, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: KRE, SCHD, KLAC, VHT, DOV, VLUE, WPC, GWW, SHY, MCK, STLD, DGX, ALTA, RBLX, EFG, TROW, GRMN, TPL, CWB, FNDF, SCHP, VFC, HPQ, SYY, ROKU, SQ, USHY, LASR, YUMC, HPE, TLRY, TLRY, KTB, NVCR, VWOB, DGRO, DGRW, DIA, GBF, TEL, FNDX, EFV, FNDA, FNDE, RIO, AIG, DE, EMR, IT, GILD, HSY, ICE, MCHP, NEM, NSC, ES, PPG, PH, HQY, UL, WCC, DAL, CB, CIM, CYRX, VRSK, LEA, NXPI, SMFG, DHF, DHY, NYMT, GPM,

Torrance, CA, based Investment company EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, General Motors Co, Microsoft Corp, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 465 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,625,751 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,136,610 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,066,980 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,073 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 426,790 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 374,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 446.08%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 192,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 4726.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 365,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 307,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 380,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1275.71%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.