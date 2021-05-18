EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, General Motors Co, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: KRE, SCHD, KLAC, VHT, DOV, VLUE, WPC, GWW, SHY, MCK, STLD, DGX, ALTA, RBLX, EFG, TROW, GRMN, TPL, CWB, FNDF, SCHP, VFC, HPQ, SYY, ROKU, SQ, USHY, LASR, YUMC, HPE, TLRY, TLRY, KTB, NVCR, VWOB, DGRO, DGRW, DIA, GBF, TEL, FNDX, EFV, FNDA, FNDE, RIO, AIG, DE, EMR, IT, GILD, HSY, ICE, MCHP, NEM, NSC, ES, PPG, PH, HQY, UL, WCC, DAL, CB, CIM, CYRX, VRSK, LEA, NXPI, SMFG, DHF, DHY, NYMT, GPM,
- Added Positions: VUG, VIG, GM, AAPL, MSFT, CMF, UNH, IVV, LOW, CTAS, CSCO, XLK, BLK, SBUX, IJR, IEFA, MGV, AMZN, BMY, JPST, AMT, JPM, V, VIGI, GD, PEP, VB, VOO, TJX, SCHE, VTV, COST, SCHF, VWO, HON, AVGO, MUB, MCD, IJK, SPEM, XOM, FMC, JNJ, SRE, FB, VOE, QCOM, IUSV, VOT, GIS, GOOGL, ABBV, SPY, GPN, SPGI, UNP, ZTS, KEYS, EEM, ESGD, CVX, HD, TSN, SCHA, ABT, ATVI, BAC, BRK.B, CSX, CMI, WFC, MMM, DHI, GE, VLO, HCA, NOC, ORCL, VBR, CRM, VZ, DIS, ZION, GOOG, VIRT, BND, IJH, LQD, MDY, VBK, VEU, VTI, VYM, AMD, A, BA, C, CL, IBM, INTC, NFLX, PG, USB, WMT, TSLA, PSX, PYPL, TWLO, CTVA, CRWD, BIV, ESGU, HYG, IJS, ITOT, IWM, IWP, IWS, MTUM, NEAR, PFF, PRF, SCHX, SCHZ, SDY, SLYG, VCIT, VEA, VGT, VO, VTIP, XT, ADBE, AMP, ADSK, ADP, BLL, BBVA, BCS, BAX, BF.B, CAT, FIS, CME, CI, CMCSA, COP, GLW, CCI, DXCM, DEO, DD, DUK, EWBC, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, LLY, EL, NEE, F, GPC, GS, LHX, HRL, MTCH, ING, INTU, ISRG, KMB, LRCX, LMT, MAR, MDT, MET, MS, NTAP, OMC, PFE, PRU, O, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SHW, SO, SNPS, TSM, CMG, MA, LULU, PM, CHTR, PHYS, NOW, BABA, SHOP, DOW, BSV, DON, DVY, EMB, IEMG, IJT, ITA, IXN, MGK, PNQI, QUAL, RSP, SCHC, SRLN, SUB, USMV, VFH, VGSH, VMBS, VTEB, VV, XLC, XLF, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, MRK, VCSH, SYK, UPS, AGG, VGIT, ALL, CVS, ACWI, XLE, EQIX, SLYV, SCHG, IWN, TIP, VNQ, IWD, T, LUV, IYW, MPC, IWV, IHI, IWF, IGV, QAI, SCHB, DOCU, FDN, SCHV, BNDX, DJP, BOND, VXF, KO, AMGN, AMAT, JNK, GDX, ICF, IAU, GUNR, GLD, IUSG, IWR, IXJ, IYC, CABO, PSJ, PTF, PTH, QTEC, SCHM, SOXX, SPHD, SPYG, VT, VXUS, XLI, ED, MDLZ, JCI, FCX, FE, FDS, ENB, D, DLR, DHR, LAMR, CMP, CLX, SCHW, CNQ, CBRE, MO, ARE, APD, ACN, TGT, DES, TWTR, CDW, KMI, TMUS, HBI, WM, VTR, TXN, DSI, SWK, SIRI, SSD, SIGI, ATCO, PPL, VHC, NVDA, VTRS,
- Sold Out: MINT, AOR, GSK, XLRE, XBI, PXQ, PSK, MDYG, JHML, IWC, IEF, GXC, FTEC, ERIC, NIO, MRVL, FNV, GOF, UAL, PAYX, TRMB, NYF, XLP, XLG, VONG, VNQI, SPDW, PPA, PEY, FHLC, LIT, IYR, IYM, DPG, BSCM, CIBR,
For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,625,751 shares, 13.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.57%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,136,610 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,066,980 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,073 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.56%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 426,790 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 374,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $293.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $237.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $147.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 446.08%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 192,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 4726.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 365,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.45%. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 307,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 380,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 1275.71%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $410.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 33,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $51.94 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $46.66 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $49.16.Sold Out: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.
