Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Sells Telenav Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: LAZY, AGAC.U, BW, NOG, BRPMU, WARR.U, SQNS, LSEA, SMSI, HCAR, SD, TPH, SILJ, SPRT, PLAB, ENFA, HL,
- Reduced Positions: RILY, BXC, ECOM, VPG, CULP, GDX, SXC, DELL, PDCE, GDXJ, SIC,
- Sold Out: TNAV, GAN, SMCI, 4LT1, HCARU, SONM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.
- B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 502,766 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 615,701 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.09%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 582,228 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 1,240,479 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 586,724 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 715,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 1,170,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 542,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 363,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 348,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Telenav Inc (TNAV)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Telenav Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.76.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98.Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $0.98.
