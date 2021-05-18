Logo
Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Sells Telenav Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Lazydays Holdings Inc, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, sells Telenav Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, ChannelAdvisor Corp, Vishay Precision Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nokomis+capital%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.
  1. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 502,766 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.14%
  2. BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 615,701 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.09%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 582,228 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  4. Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 1,240,479 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 586,724 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
New Purchase: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 715,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC.U)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 1,170,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 542,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $11.98. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 363,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 348,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR.U)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Telenav Inc (TNAV)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Telenav Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.76.

Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp (HCARU)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Sold Out: Sonim Technologies Inc (SONM)

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.56, with an estimated average price of $0.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. keeps buying
