Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, CPNG, PTON, BMBL, AAPL, XM, DOCN, OSCR,
- Added Positions: SNOW, ZM, SE, MSFT, OKTA, SQ, BABA, FTCH, SHOP, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: PDD, CRM, BKNG, EXPE, U, UAL,
- Sold Out: MDB, OPEN, DT, DASH, DDOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 32,221,080 shares, 52.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.47%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 28,411,000 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 2,513,568 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,763,135 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,777,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,642,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 424,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 239.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.27%. The holding were 32,221,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 317.70%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $312.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 690,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1133.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.
