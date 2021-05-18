Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Altimeter Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Roblox Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Coupang Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $14 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altimeter+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC
  1. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 32,221,080 shares, 52.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 239.47%
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 28,411,000 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 2,513,568 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.57%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,763,135 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.63%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,777,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,642,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 424,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 239.47%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $223.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.27%. The holding were 32,221,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 317.70%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $312.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 690,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $203.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1133.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38.

Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Altimeter Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altimeter Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altimeter Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altimeter Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider