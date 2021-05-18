Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, California Resources Corp, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, HollyFrontier Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, California Resources Corp, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, HollyFrontier Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Encompass Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, California Resources Corp, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Sibanye Stillwater, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, HollyFrontier Corp, Canadian Natural Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/encompass+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 915,000 shares, 23.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 15,403,064 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.25%
  3. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,549,929 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09%
  4. National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) - 3,664,771 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  5. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 5,500,000 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,813,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,271,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 854,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 48,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 260.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,616,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 344.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 937,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,024,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 72.71%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,321,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,576,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 763,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.

Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $20.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Encompass Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider