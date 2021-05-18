Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Devon Energy Corp, California Resources Corp, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, HollyFrontier Corp

- New Purchases: CVE, DVN, SBSW, VEI, OVV, GNRC, NGAC, DCRNU, EQT, PCT, DCRB, MTZ, MUR, SHLS, THR, MPC, EURN, DHT, HCC, NOV,
- Added Positions: CRC, WLL, ARRY, TALO, ALUS, MT, CRK, WHD, NOVA, XL,
- Reduced Positions: HFC, CLF, MRO, DEN, AA, SLB, GPRE, ERF, CHX, ENPH, STPK, CENX, NESR, GPRK, VIST, WTTR, PDS,
- Sold Out: PBR, MGY, CNQ, PXD, VALE, CVI, APA, GLDD, DAR, HBM, DCRBU, PTEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 915,000 shares, 23.12% of the total portfolio.
- Enerplus Corp (ERF) - 15,403,064 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.25%
- Denbury Inc (DEN) - 1,549,929 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09%
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) - 3,664,771 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 5,500,000 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 1,813,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $20.04, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,271,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 854,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 48,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 260.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.37 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,616,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 344.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.34 and $36.94, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 937,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 88.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,024,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 72.71%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,321,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 79.26%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,576,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 60.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 763,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46.Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
Encompass Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.81 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $20.31.
