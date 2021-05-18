Third Security, LLC Buys LGI Homes Inc, Sells Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: LGIH,

LGIH, Reduced Positions: HALO, PTCT,

HALO, PTCT, Sold Out: IBM, MO, VZ, KMI, MXL,

Radford, VA, based Investment company Third Security, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys LGI Homes Inc, sells Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Altria Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Security, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Third Security, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Third Security, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/third+security%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 81,760,477 shares, 76.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 18,219,824 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 1,129,551 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.9% PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 109,601 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.76% Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 3,810 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio.

Third Security, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in MaxLinear Inc. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69.