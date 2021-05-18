Third Security, LLC Buys LGI Homes Inc, Sells Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, International Business Machines Corp

For the details of Third Security, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/third+security%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Third Security, LLC
- Precigen Inc (PGEN) - 81,760,477 shares, 76.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB) - 18,219,824 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio.
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 1,129,551 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.9%
- PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 109,601 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.76%
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) - 3,810 shares, 0.05% of the total portfolio.
Third Security, LLC initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26.Sold Out: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
Third Security, LLC sold out a holding in MaxLinear Inc. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $35.69.
