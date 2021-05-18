Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Cardtronics PLC

New Purchases: ALXN,

Gibraltar, J1, based Investment company Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells RealPage Inc, BioTelemetry Inc, Cardtronics PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 82,200 shares, 39.79% of the total portfolio. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 9,930 shares, 27.08% of the total portfolio. RealPage Inc (RP) - 24,013 shares, 24.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.36% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 4,500 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Cardtronics PLC (CATM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.