Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys GeoPark, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

GLD, FTSM, SLQT, FEX, BIL, FYX, UMBF, EMLP, TGT, MO, IVV, IBM, BRK.B, FEMS, IWM, TSLA, FDT, VMBS, V, FB, GOOGL, HON, SONO, ABT, XOM, BE, VEU, ADP, CVX, LMBS, VB, VWO, BMY, CERN, DEO, DUK, EPD, NEE, GIS, HTLF, HUM, INTC, CSQ, GOOG, HQY, JNCE, FEM, IWF, IWR, JPIN, PGX, TIP, CSX, CFFN, CAT, CL, DE, ETN, EW, EMR, ENB, GD, GE, GPC, GILD, CEQP, KSU, KMB, NWL, OKE, SIRI, SO, TD, UL, VLO, WBA, WFC, JOF, BX, LULU, UEC, AVGO, HCA, PANW, BABA, SQ, YUMC, BPMP, DOW, OTIS, BSCL, BWX, EMB, FDM, HDV, IJJ, IVW, IWB, IWS, JPEM, MBB, PCY, PFF, SCHG, VBK, VO, VOT, VSDA, Sold Out: MINT, SCHO, RPRX, ADPT, VEA, COF, FIXD, WINT, ADI, GBF, USMV, SDY, SCHP, KRE, IWC, ICF, HRL, GSK, PE, PFIE, ETY, NVAX, FSK, DVAX, ACST,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Frontier Wealth Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GeoPark, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, FIRST TR SMALL CAP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,668,164 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,718,360 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,262,453 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,874 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 1,446,285 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,521,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 82,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 132,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1427.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 72.07%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.