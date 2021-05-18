Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys GeoPark, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

- New Purchases: LTPZ, POOL, TTC, FDL, SPR, XSOE, GSBD, VPU, IYR, PXD, VNQ, AMD, ROKU, SCHM, SCHA, SPTS, QUAL, XOP, TDOC, ARKK, FANG, CLVS, TMUS, TROW, KR, FCX, EOG, STZ, FSRV, LUMN, NMTR, ABEV,
- Added Positions: GPRK, SPAB, BSV, DUSA, SCHX, AGG, SPOT, COST, BSY, MDY, TLT, JPST, REPH, CFB, EEM, SHV, AMT, KO, NKE, MSFT, XLE, VZ, IJR, SPDW, TXN, UNP, WMT, CHI, FAST, VRSN, GDX, SLV, AMZN, PEP, PG, FDX, JPM, UNH, FPE, AEP, C, MDT, PAR, CRM, IAU, T, BLK, CVS, COP, MCD, NVDA, QCOM, UPS, RTX, KHC, ZS, CRWD, DSI, LQD, SCHD, SCHZ, SPLG, MMM, ATVI, ALB, ADM, BA, CI, CLX, CMCSA, D, DHT, EVI, LLY, FISV, F, IDXX, ICE, ISRG, JLL, K, LMT, MRK, NOK, NVS, ORCL, SYK, TXT, TREX, USB, WM, WMB, ET, FTNT, ENV, GM, KMI, PSX, VEEV, PYPL, CDEV, PRVB, NET, FSKR, AOR, BIV, BSCM, EFA, IEF, IEFA, SCHB, SCHV, SPY, VV,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, FTSM, SLQT, FEX, BIL, FYX, UMBF, EMLP, TGT, MO, IVV, IBM, BRK.B, FEMS, IWM, TSLA, FDT, VMBS, V, FB, GOOGL, HON, SONO, ABT, XOM, BE, VEU, ADP, CVX, LMBS, VB, VWO, BMY, CERN, DEO, DUK, EPD, NEE, GIS, HTLF, HUM, INTC, CSQ, GOOG, HQY, JNCE, FEM, IWF, IWR, JPIN, PGX, TIP, CSX, CFFN, CAT, CL, DE, ETN, EW, EMR, ENB, GD, GE, GPC, GILD, CEQP, KSU, KMB, NWL, OKE, SIRI, SO, TD, UL, VLO, WBA, WFC, JOF, BX, LULU, UEC, AVGO, HCA, PANW, BABA, SQ, YUMC, BPMP, DOW, OTIS, BSCL, BWX, EMB, FDM, HDV, IJJ, IVW, IWB, IWS, JPEM, MBB, PCY, PFF, SCHG, VBK, VO, VOT, VSDA,
- Sold Out: MINT, SCHO, RPRX, ADPT, VEA, COF, FIXD, WINT, ADI, GBF, USMV, SDY, SCHP, KRE, IWC, ICF, HRL, GSK, PE, PFIE, ETY, NVAX, FSK, DVAX, ACST,
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,668,164 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,718,360 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,262,453 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,874 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 1,446,285 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,521,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 82,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 132,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1427.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 72.07%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.
