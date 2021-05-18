Logo
Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys GeoPark, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Frontier Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GeoPark, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, FIRST TR SMALL CAP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frontier Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Frontier Wealth Management LLC owns 365 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Frontier Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/frontier+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Frontier Wealth Management LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 1,668,164 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,718,360 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.08%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,262,453 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 378,874 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  5. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 1,446,285 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
New Purchase: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 42,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13. The stock is now traded at around $427.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $93.4 and $104.74, with an estimated average price of $99.99. The stock is now traded at around $111.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 57.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,521,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 957.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 82,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 132,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1427.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 72.07%. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $220.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 25,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $382.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.93.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.26 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $54.33.

Sold Out: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Frontier Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

