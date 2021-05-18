Logo
Utah Retirement Systems Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Unity Software Inc, Sells UDR Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Marvell Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Utah Retirement Systems (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Camden Property Trust, Unity Software Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, sells UDR Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utah Retirement Systems. As of 2021Q1, Utah Retirement Systems owns 951 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Utah Retirement Systems's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utah+retirement+systems/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Utah Retirement Systems
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,043,976 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,438,973 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 81,432 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 461,328 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 57,708 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 209,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 693.25%. The purchase prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 150,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 267.94%. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9. The stock is now traded at around $199.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 103,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 4066.13%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 123.39%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 265.63%. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $295.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 269.09%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Retail Properties of America Inc. The sale prices were between $8.33 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $20.8 and $27.85, with an estimated average price of $24.74.

Sold Out: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Utah Retirement Systems. Also check out:

1. Utah Retirement Systems's Undervalued Stocks
2. Utah Retirement Systems's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Utah Retirement Systems's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Utah Retirement Systems keeps buying
